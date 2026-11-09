Alathur: In a forward-looking initiative led by the local Krishi Bhavan, drone technology was utilised to sow paddy seeds across the Kurodmandam paddy fields. Panchayat President Haritha Subhash inaugurated the aerial seeding drive, which covered 10 acres of farmland.

The inaugural event was presided over by Panchayat Vice President R Vinod. Key speakers included M V Rashmi, Assistant Director of Agriculture at the State Seed Farm; K Shruthi, Agriculture Officer; K Manikandan, Panchayat Member; and K D Gowthaman, Secretary of the Padasekhara Samithi.

Organised under the LEADS Technology Dissemination Scheme, the project aims to integrate modern agricultural technology into paddy farming to streamline field operations and significantly cut down on labour and time. Thrissur-based Drone Wave Company managed the technical execution of the seeding.