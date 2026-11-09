Kottayam: The newly constructed second bridge at Kodimatha, aimed at easing severe traffic congestion in the town, is ready for commissioning. Minister P K. Basheer will officially inaugurate the bridge on Tuesday at 5 pm.

Following the opening of the new bridge, the National Highways Authority will begin renovation work on the approach road of the existing bridge. To regulate vehicle movement and prevent bottlenecks where the bridge connects to Market Road, a traffic signal system will be installed. The Public Works Department (PWD) has assigned state-run Keltron to set up the signals. Police personnel will manage traffic manually until the system becomes operational.

According to PWD officials, the new infrastructure is expected to provide a long-term solution to the persistent gridlocks on the Main Central (MC) Road at Kodimatha.

For years, the narrow old bridge served as a major bottleneck for commuters entering Kottayam from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta. The opening of the second bridge will significantly reduce transit times for emergency vehicles and patients traveling from southern districts to Kottayam Government Medical College, the General Hospital, and various private healthcare facilities.

Once both bridges are fully operational, authorities plan to introduce a one-way traffic system to streamline vehicles entering and exiting the town. The PWD stated that this system will be implemented after the renovation of the old bridge's approach road is completed.