Kozhikode: The city police have intensified night patrolling along the five-kilometre corridor between Kovoor and Poolakkadavu junctions following an altercation between local residents and visitors at roadside eateries that left four people injured.

Under the enhanced surveillance plan, the Medical College police are patrolling the stretch from Kovoor to Iringadanpally, while the Chevayur police are monitoring the section from Iringadanpally to Poolakkadavu.

Large groups of youths from various parts of the city routinely congregate in the area between 6:30 pm. and the early hours of the morning. Enforcement was tightened following allegations of public nuisance and substance abuse. During a recent drive led by Sub-Inspectors Athul Vasanth and Mahesh Kumar, under the directive of Medical College Inspector Baiju K. Jose, several individuals fled in their vehicles upon the arrival of the patrol team.

Authorities booked multiple traffic violations during the inspection, penalising 21 illegally parked cars and other vehicles. Individuals found loitering at bus bays and passenger shelters without valid reasons were also dispersed. Meanwhile, the Chevayur police have issued notices to local merchants regarding roadside parking along the Poolakkadavu–Iringadanpally stretch.

Tensions in the area have been simmering following a recent fatal accident, in which a youth lost his life after a speeding motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler. When local residents subsequently intervened to stop youths from engaging in reckless bike stunts, it escalated into a clash that resulted in four injuries.

The stretch has seen friction in the past over late-night roadside parties, cake-cutting events, and suspected drug use. As recurring disputes disrupted the peace, police previously intervened to shut down local establishments, later permitting them to operate only until a designated hour following stakeholder discussions.