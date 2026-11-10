Aluva: A young farmer, who won an award for his agricultural ventures, has been arrested on charges of smuggling synthetic drugs concealed inside banana bunches. Police suspect he recruited and trained youngsters under the guise of an agricultural business to carry out the drug trade.

Police recovered videos from the accused's mobile phone showing how drugs were concealed inside banana bunches and transported.

Dhanesh S Nair, 31, alias Dani Bhai, a native of Veeyapuram in Haripad, was arrested by the police in Angamaly allegedly while smuggling large quantities of synthetic drugs from Bengaluru to Keralam to sell them. The police seized 803 grams of hashish oil and eight grams of synthetic drugs from him.

According to the police, Dhanesh also owns banana plantations in Nanjangud, Karnataka. He earned a postgraduate degree in agribusiness in Germany and started an agricultural venture in Keralam in 2018. In 2022, he received the Best Young Farmer award from the Haripad Krishi Bhavan.

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The police stumbled upon Dhanesh's alleged involvement while examining the mobile phone of Harikrishnan, who was arrested by the Aluva police in a drug case. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose investigated the case.