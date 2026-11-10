Thiruvananthapuram: With just 20 days left before four assistant professor rank lists lapse, even the first rank-holders have yet to receive appointment orders, leaving unfulfilled a pre-election promise by V D Satheesan to secure them jobs.

The Higher Education Department recommended appointing at least the first rank-holders, but the government has yet to take a favourable decision. A file sent for Cabinet approval last month was returned by the Chief Secretary with queries. The department has since forwarded it to the Finance Department along with its replies. The file now awaits a decision from the Chief Minister.

The four first rank-holders awaiting appointments are Mamatha Jacob (Sociology), Saraswathi Nair (Philosophy), K Hilaludheen (Islamic History) and M Rasheeda (Urdu). Several other candidates ranked below them are also awaiting appointments.

The appointment process involves several steps, including the Chief Minister's decision, Cabinet approval and intimation to the PSC. The commission must then issue its appointment recommendations, followed by formal orders, before the candidates can join duty. Completing these formalities before the lists expire requires the government to act without further delay.

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Jobs promised before polls, appointments still elusive

The four rank lists are among those whose validity was extended until November 30 after the UDF came to power. This extension, however, has not translated into any significant progress in the appointment process.

The issue came to the government's attention in August after Malayala Manorama highlighted the plight of the rank-holders. Higher Education Minister Roji M John convened a special meeting and sought a report. The Director of Collegiate Education subsequently recommended creating supernumerary posts to accommodate at least the first rank-holders, with the appointments to be adjusted against vacancies expected to arise next year.

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The issue also drew the attention of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who held an online interaction with the first rank-holders following the report and assured them of jobs. Earlier, during the Puthuyuga Yatra led by V D Satheesan as Leader of the Opposition, candidates on these lists had received similar assurances at meetings held in various districts.