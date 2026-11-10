Edakkara: A local landowner has voiced strong frustration over the authorities’ failure to rebuild his boundary wall, years after he surrendered land free of cost for a bypass road.

Thevarottu Monachan, who gave up land near the Kalasagar junction—the starting point of the Edakkara Kalasagar–Kattadi bypass - has come forward demanding that officials honour their commitment. To facilitate the road's construction, Monachan had handed over nearly three cents of land free of charge, which required demolishing his existing compound wall. According to Monachan, officials, including the then-local MLA, had explicitly assured him that the wall would be reconstructed before the roadwork was completed. Six years have passed, yet that promise remains unfulfilled.

Monachan pointed out that boundary walls were rebuilt for several other landowners who surrendered property. He questioned why the authorities could not extend the same courtesy to someone who had donated land without asking for compensation.

With the bypass project now entering its final stretch, Monachan has renewed his demand. Driven to a corner by unkept promises, he has begun building a wall to reclaim the surrendered land.