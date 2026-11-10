Kolathur: A ruptured pipeline on the Valanchery–Perinthalmanna National Highway at Onappuda has resulted in continuous drinking water wastage for over a month. Local residents have raised strong concerns, alleging that the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has taken no initiative to address the issue.

The leak surfaced merely a month after the completion of the highway renovation. Drinking water has been steadily seeping through two potholes that have formed in the middle of the carriageway, causing persistent disruption to both motorists and pedestrians.

Due to the stagnant water, the newly tarred road surface has begun to deteriorate, leading to further wear and tear. Residents reported that despite formally bringing the matter to the attention of the authorities, the response has been largely indifferent.

Noting that Onappuda is a major intersection used by hundreds of vehicles daily, local commuters and residents have urged the authorities to carry out immediate repairs to resolve the leak and prevent further damage to the road.