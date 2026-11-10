Sasthamkotta: Protests are mounting over the stalled construction of the indoor stadium here, with local residents and political groups demanding an immediate inquiry into allegations of corruption and structural irregularities in the ₹2.87-crore project funded by the District Panchayat.

The ill-fated venture has effectively stripped local youth and children of the only open playground in the area, situated at Thottathilkadavu in West Kallada (Padinjarekkallada) Panchayat. Handed over for construction two and a half years ago, the site remains largely abandoned. Beyond laying the foundation and casting a few concrete pillars, no progress has been made. The project was entrusted to Habitat with a stipulated completion timeline of six months, but the work remains frozen well past the deadline.

The contractor maintains that the delay stems from pending dues and irregular fund disbursements. Having ground to a complete halt for over a year, the site has now been reclaimed by wild undergrowth.

According to the master plan, the facility was designed to house a sevens football turf, a fully equipped gymnasium, an auditorium, and infrastructure to host district-level tournaments. Because the venue remains unplayable, major regional events—including the annual Keralotsavam sports meet—have had to be relocated to grounds in neighbouring panchayats for the past two consecutive years.

Congress Stages Protest

Decrying the loss of the community’s lone recreational space and demanding a comprehensive probe into the misuse of crores of public funds on a stalled initiative, the Congress Mandalam Committee laid siege to the West Kallada Panchayat office. Party leaders cautioned that their agitation would be intensified once the ongoing Keralotsavam concluded.

The protest was led by Mandalam President R Krishnakumar, Parliamentary Party Leader Suresh Chandran, and Panchayat members Kaladharan Pillai, S Shailaja Kumari, R Shiju, and Preethi Prasad. Block office-bearer T Darwin, Youth Congress Mandalam President Unnikrishnan, Karshaka Congress Mandalam President Raju Narakathil, alongside Sebastian, M Niyas, M Latheef, Philipkutty, and Prasannan, also took part.