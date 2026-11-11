Palakkad: Two people were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree at Trikkangode on the Palakkad–Kulappully road in the early hours of Wednesday.

The two fatalities were identified as Panamanna Kayarattu Vyshakh and P R Ajay from Panthal, East Manissery. The injured persons were Govind, Sreejith and Nithin. The five were on their way from Shoranur to Ottapalam when the accident occurred. Rescue personnel and local residents had to cut open the completely wrecked car to extricate the passengers.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital in Vaniamkulam. The three injured individuals were in a critical condition and were under treatment at the same hospital.