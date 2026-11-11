Badiyadka: In a transformative step under the Excise Department’s ‘Mayangilla Keralam’ (Vigilant Keralam) anti-drug campaign, the Badiyadka Excise Range Office has set up a dedicated Rest and Entertainment in Leisure times At Comfort Zone (RELAX) park.

The project breathes new life into neglected wastelands, overgrown thickets, and deserted spots that often double as hotspots for alcohol and drug abuse, turning them into vibrant community spaces. Developed in partnership with the Badiyadka Grama Panchayat, the initiative aims to steer youth away from addiction and create healthy, welcoming recreational hubs for local residents.

The park has been built adjacent to the Bolukkatta Mini Stadium as part of the state government’s 100-Day Action Plan.