Malappuram: The number of Shigella infections reported in Malappuram district this year has crossed 100, with around 20 active cases currently, prompting health authorities to intensify preventive measures in affected areas.

Fresh cases continue to be reported from Amarambalam, Chungathara and Elamkulam, raising concerns among health officials. District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr V Vinod has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and follow preventive measures to contain the spread of the infection.

According to the DMO, although only around 75 cases have been officially confirmed through testing this year, the actual number of infections is estimated to have crossed 100. During an outbreak, only a limited number of samples from an affected area are usually tested, as the presence of the infection is established through these tests.

Three people have died of Shigella infection in the district in recent months. A 59-year-old woman from Keezhattur died four months ago, with the infection confirmed only after her death. In June, a seven-year-old boy from Malappuram died due to complications related to the infection. A 74-year-old woman from Aliparamba near Perinthalmanna was also among the victims.

Shigella is a bacterium that causes diarrhoeal diseases and predominantly affects children. The infection spreads from person to person, mainly through contaminated water and stale or improperly cooked food.

Following the detection of cases, the district-level Rapid Response Team (RRT) convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation and step up containment measures.

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A joint initiative involving the health department, local self-government institutions and the Food Safety Department will conduct stringent inspections at food production, storage and distribution centres. Strict legal action will be taken against establishments found violating safety norms, DMO said.

Health authorities have also directed that public feasts should not be organised under any circumstances in areas where infections have been reported.