Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is planning stringent measures to curb traffic violations, including the cancellation of driving licences of those who cause accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol. Legal amendments will be introduced if necessary, as part of a broader effort to improve road safety.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Transport Minister C P John have reached an agreement in-principle on the proposed measures. At present, drunk driving attracts a fine of up to ₹10,000 or imprisonment of up to six months. However, cases involving accidents rarely result in punishment beyond fines. The government is now considering stricter action to ensure that offenders face more serious consequences.

The Transport Department had sought legal advice on the proposed measures. While courts currently have the authority to cancel driving licences, the High Court has clarified that the licences of those who cause accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol can be suspended or cancelled even before the completion of criminal proceedings.

The move comes amid growing concerns over drunk and drug-impaired driving. More than 15,000 people suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs were identified during inspections conducted over four days. The list included school bus drivers as well. The Home Department has decided to continue the intensified enforcement drive.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Road Safety Mission will begin operations on November 15 to address reckless driving and the rising number of road accidents. The initiative aims to establish 'Safe Driving Clubs' across the state to promote responsible driving and road safety awareness.

The Chief Minister will head the mission, with the Transport Minister serving as co-chairperson. The initiative will initially be rolled out at the district level before being extended to individual wards.

The government also plans to revive and strengthen the existing Kerala Road Safety Authority. Its CEO will serve as the commissioner of the new mission. Public road safety committees will also be formed to encourage community participation and spread awareness. The government is considering legislation to give these committees legal recognition.

Nearly 3,500 people die in road accidents in Keralam every year, while several others sustain injuries, Transport Minister C P John said. Although accidents cannot be eliminated overnight, their rate could be brought down by half with public support, he added.

Chennithala said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards traffic violations. Recalling footage of a bus speeding towards a young woman walking along the roadside in Kochi, he said he was shocked by the incident. People should not have to fear stepping onto the road, he said, adding that only those capable of driving responsibly and with a clear mind should be allowed on the roads.