New laboratory block to be inaugurated at Kannur Govt Engineering College
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State-of-the-art laboratory facilities at the Government Engineering College, Kannur, will be inaugurated by Minister Roji M. John.
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The new building, constructed at a cost of 4.5 crore rupees, includes specialized technical laboratories and a modern lecture theatre.
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The facility houses dedicated laboratories for Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, and advanced Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.
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Mangattuparamba: Aiming to foster cutting-edge research in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, state-of-the-art laboratory facilities are ready to open at the Government Engineering College (GEC), Kannur. The newly constructed laboratory block will be inaugurated on Thursday at 10 am by Minister Roji M. John. T.K. Govindan will preside over the ceremony.
Members of Parliament K. Sudhakaran and Dr. V. Sivadasan will also attend the event.
Built at a cost of ₹4.5 crore, the building houses specialized technical laboratories alongside a modern lecture theatre.
The new facility features a Renewable Energy Lab dedicated to sustainable power research, an Electric Vehicle (EV) Lab, and an advanced Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Lab focused on AI-powered robotic systems.