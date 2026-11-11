Clear and present danger, but ignored: Open manhole turns public threat in Kannur
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'An uncovered manhole on the heavily trafficked Cottons-Chungam stretch in Pappinisseri poses a severe safety hazard to pedestrians and motorists.',
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'Local residents have repeatedly notified the Water Authority about the dangerous pit, but authorities have failed to take any action.',
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'Frustrated by the inaction, residents placed an empty tar drum as a makeshift barricade, though they fear it might be removed at night and leave the hazard exposed.'
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Pappinisseri: An uncovered manhole along the roadside has turned into an accident waiting to happen on the busy Cottons–Chungam stretch. Built over a primary water supply pipeline, the manhole has been lying open for quite long.
Situated on the walkway adjacent to a canal near the Baliapatam Tiles Factory, the exposed pit poses a severe threat to pedestrians and motorists alike.
Standard protocol requires a concrete slab cover to be installed during construction itself. Local residents pointed out that despite repeatedly bringing the hazard to the Water Authority's attention, no action has been taken so far.
To prevent an imminent tragedy, residents took matters into their own hands and placed an empty tar drum over the opening as a makeshift barricade. However, they now worry that someone might remove the drum under the cover of night, once again leaving the deadly manhole exposed to unsuspecting commuters.