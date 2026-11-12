Kottayam: A total of 25,177 quintals (2,517,700 kg) of foodgrains have gone missing from four districts in Keralam over the past 10 years, according to a Vigilance report. The report, submitted by the Food Department to the Legislative Assembly, says the stolen rice was sold in the open market. Widespread irregularities were detected in Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

Inspections were conducted at Supplyco depots, National Food Security Act (NFSA) godowns and outlets. Based on the findings, Minister Anoop Jacob directed that inspections be carried out at all depots across the state. The government has also decided to reduce the number of NFSA godowns in the state from 177 to 91.

The National NFSA godown at Konni in Pathanamthitta reported a shortage of 924.5183 quintals of foodgrains. Two employees were suspended. A case has been registered against an employee in connection with the diversion of ration grains from the godown at Thattarambalam in Chengannur.

At the NFSA depot in Oravakkal, Kottayam, 260 bags of matta rice were allegedly diverted. An employee working on deputation was also suspended. A case was also registered against employees over irregularities at the Chingavanam godown. A notice was issued seeking a fine of ₹30 lakh.

An investigation is underway against an employee in connection with irregularities at the Nedumkandam supermarket.

District-wise losses

(Quantity of foodgrains reported missing and estimated financial loss between 2016 and 2026.)