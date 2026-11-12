Cheruvakkal: The severely dilapidated Cheruvakkal–Vellavoor–Vengoor road has become a persistent nightmare for local residents. The nearly 3-kilometre stretch is in ruins, with the section between Cheruvakkal and Vellavoor deteriorated to the point where even walking has become an ordeal.

The tarring, laid years ago, has completely stripped away, leaving the corridor riddled with treacherous craters and potholes.

This road serves as a vital shortcut for residents of Vengoor and Vellavoor to reach Cheruvakkal on the Kollam–Ayoor route. It is the primary lifeline for locals traveling to essential facilities in Cheruvakkal, including the post office, ration shop, Maveli Store, village library, veterinary hospital, and the BSNL office. Students commuting to the local primary and upper-primary schools also rely heavily on this route.

To make matters worse, thick overgrowth flanks several stretches of the road, turning it into a nocturnal dumping ground for massive amounts of garbage. With animal and butchery waste dumped indiscriminately, the resulting stench is unbearable, forcing commuters and pedestrians to cover their noses while passing through. The lack of streetlights along several sections adds to the hazards after dark.

For the residents of Kizhuvatta Unnathi, this battered road is the only way out. Frustrated by the unmotorable conditions, commuters from Vengoor are now forced to take a four-kilometre detour via Ambalamukku just to reach Cheruvakkal.

Demands are mounting for authorities to intervene immediately and make the road motorable by tapping into MP, MLA, or local three-tier panchayat funds.