Thrikkaripur: Round-the-clock casualty services will commence on the 16th at the Thrikkaripur Taluk Hospital, the primary healthcare lifeline for residents across five border panchayats in the district. The decision follows directives issued by Minister K Muraleedharan during his recent visit to the district. Ahead of the rollout, a health department delegation inspected the hospital to evaluate its infrastructure and readiness.

Local MLA Sandeep Varier, along with various local body representatives, had earlier brought the constituency’s persistent healthcare challenges—particularly the shortcomings at Thrikkaripur Taluk Hospital—to the Minister's attention. Malayala Manorama had also presented these pressing concerns directly to the Minister, highlighting the urgent necessity of expanding the casualty wing to full-time operations. The inspection team comprised the Minister’s Private Secretary Dr Sunilkumar, District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr K T Rekha, Deputy DMO Dr Rashmi, District Programme Manager (DPM) Dr Dhanya, and Kannur DPM Dr Aboobacker, among others.

The MLA stated that ₹25 lakh has been allocated to purchase the essential medical equipment needed for uninterrupted operations, with procurement expected to wrap up within a month. Sandeep Varier expressed profound relief over upgrading the casualty wing to a 24/7 service, noting that it fulfills a critical public need.

Administered under the Nileshwaram Block Panchayat, the institution was upgraded to a taluk hospital nearly a quarter of a century ago. However, it had long been deprived of the comprehensive infrastructure typical of such a facility. Although a building complex was constructed at a cost exceeding ₹2 crore during the previous government’s tenure, full-time emergency care remained out of reach. The transition to 24-hour operations will bring immense relief to patients in the coastal belt, particularly from areas like Valiyaparamba.

Meanwhile, calls to upgrade the institution into a full-fledged public-sector multi-specialty hospital are gaining momentum. DCC Vice President K K Rajendran, accompanied by MLA Sandeep Varier, met Minister Muraleedharan to underline the urgency and infrastructure prerequisites for such an expansion. While the hospital currently lacks adequate land for expansion on its present premises, suitable private land is available in the immediate vicinity that could be acquired for development. Rajendran emphasized to the Minister that establishing a state-run multi-specialty facility is essential to protect ordinary citizens from being fleeced by predatory, profit-driven corporate healthcare chains.