Moolamattom: A sharp drop in the water level of the Malankara reservoir has triggered a drinking water crisis in Thodupuzha municipality and eight panchayats in the region.

The reservoir level has dropped to 38.3 metres, below the 39-metre mark required for drinking water schemes to draw adequate water. As a result, several schemes in the panchayats have been forced to partially suspend operations, disrupting water supply to residents.The crisis has been compounded by falling water levels in wells and other local sources, leaving many families struggling to meet their daily drinking water needs.

Reduced power generation at the Moolamattom power station has also contributed to the decline in the reservoir level. The Vadakkanar and Nachar rivers, along with smaller streams, are among the main sources feeding the reservoir. However, power generation at the station remains low, while the smaller streams have dried up due to the prolonged absence of rain. The Vadakkanar and Nachar streams, meanwhile, are also reporting poor flow.

With the shortage threatening to worsen, residents have called for urgent intervention to raise the reservoir level and ensure adequate water supply to the schemes dependent on it.