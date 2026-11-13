Ambalappuzha: Patients and their caregivers at the Government Medical College Hospital’s Neuromedicine ward now have a comforting escape a dedicated bedside library. The curated collection of books was gifted to the hospital by Antony M John, a resident of Kaithavana, Alappuzha.

The idea struck him when his wife, Elizabeth, was admitted to the ward for treatment. Watching patients and their weary attendants spending countless hours scrolling through their mobile phones, Antony felt that an in-house library could offer them a refreshing, meaningful respite. He discussed the initiative with Dr CV Shaji, Head of the Neuromedicine Department, who welcomed the idea and extended full support to help bring the library to life.

An avid reader himself, Antony possesses a vast personal library at home, from which he carefully selected a variety of titles to donate to the ward. He explained that the initiative is an effort to rekindle a love for reading and provide solace in a hospital environment.

Antony M John was the first-ever Chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi University Students’ Union - an election in which Chief Minister V D Satheesan was his rival candidate. Currently serving as the General Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society’s Ambalappuzha Taluk chapter, Antony was commended by the doctors of the Neuromedicine Department for his thoughtful and generous gesture.