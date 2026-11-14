Kovalam: Farmers struggling to find skilled coconut pluckers will soon have reason to celebrate, as an automated coconut-harvesting robot is set to hit the market next year. Named 'Cocobot', the innovative machine has been developed by AlterSage, a tech startup based in Kozhikode. An upgraded model of the device was showcased at the Huddle Global startup conclave in Kovalam.

A solution born from a window view

The concept first struck Ashin P Krishna, founder and CEO of AlterSage, back in 2020 while he was still a higher secondary student. Gazing at a coconut grove through his bathroom window, he envisioned an automated alternative to traditional tree climbing. Right after completing his engineering degree, Ashin turned his dream into a business reality.

The current iteration of Cocobot can scale palm trees up to 20 metres tall within a minute, using a specialized robotic arm to detach the coconuts. Powered by a fast-charging battery that fully recharges in 45 minutes, the unit offers up to an hour and a half of continuous operation. Expected to be priced around ₹4 lakh, buyers will also be able to avail of agricultural subsidies from the government.

Huddle Global 2026 concludes

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The eighth edition of Huddle Global 2026, the beachside startup festival organised by the Kerala Startup Mission, concludes today. Held over three days in Kovalam, the event featured dedicated investment platforms bringing together 76 venture capital investors and over 50 angel investors.

Innovative tech for stroke recovery

Among the highlights was a cognitive rehabilitation device developed by Aparna RVM, motivated by her mother Dr CP Baby Sheeba's sudden stroke a year and a half ago. After completing her MSc in Cognitive Science at IIT Delhi, Aparna channelled her research into addressing post-stroke memory impairment and cognitive challenges.

Aparna RVM demonstrates her innovative stroke rehabilitation device designed to treat memory loss during its launch at Huddle Global. Photo: Special arrangement

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She founded 'Newmi' and built a prototype that reads brain signals to guide patients through tailored mental exercises. The device has already been tested on around 100 patients, including her mother. Aparna, a former actor in the movie Poomaram, author of Prakashathinte Katha, and a state-level A-grade winner in tabla at the school arts festival, launched the product at Huddle Global. Newmi has already secured backing from prominent investors, including IvyCap Ventures' Super Endowment Fund.

Satellite intelligence for urban planning

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Another Kozhikode startup making waves at the conclave was Sitta Space, founded by K Varun and Danish Roshan. The enterprise leverages satellite data to provide highly accurate geographic analytics, tracking changes on the ground over time.

K Varun and Danish Roshan explain their satellite data startup project at Huddle Global. Photo: Special arrangement

The technology allows buyers or authorities to verify a piece of land's history over the past decade, including whether it was subject to flooding or illegal land reclamation. Government agencies can use these insights to monitor land encroachments, identify flood prone zones, and plan urban infrastructure. Sitta Space has already implemented a project for the Vadakara Municipality and aims to launch its own satellites in the future for direct onboard data processing.