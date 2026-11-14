Thiruvananthapuram: The police have nabbed suspects in connection with the robbery of 2 kg of gold worth ₹2.60 crore from a jewellery shop owner in Thiruvananthapuram's Chalai. They were apprehended in Wayanad.

The robbery took place around 10.35 pm on Thursday when Nandakumar, owner of Vaishnavi Jewellers in Chalai, was returning home after closing his shop. He was travelling on an electric scooter towards his residence at Manakkad when two men on a motorcycle intercepted him on Sabhapathy Road and snatched a bag containing the gold.

Nandakumar, a native of Maharashtra, was carrying the gold in a black cross-body bag. The men, who had allegedly been following him, grabbed the bag and fled the scene.

Fort Police obtained CCTV footage from a nearby shop showing the suspects trailing Nandakumar before the pillion rider snatched the bag. The footage also showed the motorcycle speeding away towards Thakaraparambu via the Power House overbridge.

Police launched an investigation based on CCTV visuals and other evidence, eventually tracing the suspects to Wayanad. Further details about the arrests and the recovery of the stolen gold are awaited.