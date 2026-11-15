Feroke: The District Junior Men’s and Women’s Ball Badminton Championship, organized by the District Ball Badminton Association, got underway at Karuvanthuruthy.

The tournament, featuring 16 teams from across the district, was inaugurated by Association District President Subair Kolakkadan. District Sports Council member P. Shafeeq presided over the opening ceremony.

District Association Treasurer V K. Shiju, O. Mohammed Ilyas, T P. Shafeeq, T T. Anil Kumar, Mohammed Shibin, T. Mithesh, C C Mohammed Hamraz, and M. Anandhu also addressed the gathering. The championship will conclude today.