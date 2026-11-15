Kozhencherry: With the opening of the parallel bridge today, traffic movement across town is set for a major overhaul. Following the formal inauguration by the Minister at 4:00 pm, all vehicles heading towards Thiruvalla must exclusively use the new bridge. The old bridge will be reserved solely for traffic entering Kozhencherry from the Thiruvalla side. Motorists arriving from Thiruvalla must exercise caution. Upon reaching the Thottappuzhassery Panchayat Office, traffic from Kozhencherry will be approaching in the opposite direction via the new bridge. Mistakenly attempting to enter the new bridge from this point will be treated as a traffic violation.

Similarly, one-way regulations on the C Kesavan Square–Vandippetta stretch will now be strictly enforced. Though long designated as a one-way route, it was frequently flouted by motorists. Heading from Vandippetta towards C Kesavan Square is now completely prohibited.

Vehicles departing the private bus stand for Thiruvalla must proceed to C Kesavan Square, take a right, and head through Vandippetta to cross the new bridge. Consequently, illegal parking and driving against the flow of traffic along this stretch will attract strict penalties.

Private buses arriving from Thiruvalla and Mallappally will no longer need to circle C Kesavan Square to access the bus stand; they can drive directly inside once they clear the bridge. Meanwhile, vehicles travelling from Pathanamthitta and Ranni towards Thiruvalla should follow the existing route - turn right at TB Junction, proceed along District Hospital Road to Vandippetta, take a left, and cross via the new bridge. Traffic heading from Pathanamthitta to Ranni will continue along District Hospital Road and take a right in front of the Police Aid Post.

Additionally, passengers boarding Thiruvalla-bound KSRTC buses will now have to wait outside the Kozhencherry Post Office, where the official stop has been relocated.