Alappuzha: Thousands of fishermen in Keralam are yet to receive their welfare pensions even after updating their Aadhaar details, two months after payments to 16,632 beneficiaries were suspended over discrepancies in their records.

Although most of the affected beneficiaries have completed the required corrections, the Fisheries Welfare Fund Board is yet to resume their pension payments. There is also no clarity on when the pending amounts will be credited or whether beneficiaries will receive arrears for the months during which their pensions were withheld.

The disruption began after the board linked Aadhaar details with its pension service portal as part of an exercise to streamline pension disbursement. Discrepancies in information, particularly names recorded in Aadhaar and the service portal, led to the exclusion of thousands of beneficiaries, including widows.

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Office, which covers Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, accounted for the highest number of affected pensioners, with nearly 7,000 beneficiaries losing their payment

Around 6,000 pensioners under the Alappuzha Regional Office, which covers Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, were also affected. Another 4,000 beneficiaries from other districts faced similar problems.

Most of the affected pensioners have updated their Aadhaar details and completed the linking process over the past two months, as this is mandatory for the resumption of pension payments.

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Those who are yet to complete the process can approach their nearest Fisheries Department office with their updated Aadhaar card and pension passbook to resolve discrepancies in their records.

The delay has caused considerable hardship to beneficiaries, particularly elderly fishermen who depend on the monthly pension for their livelihood. Despite most of them completing the required formalities, uncertainty persists over when the payments will resume.