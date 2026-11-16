Changanassery: Steps have been initiated to expedite the construction of the railway overbridges (ROBs) at Nalukodi and Vadakkekkara. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, announced that high-level review meetings will be convened every three months with relevant officials to closely track and inspect project progress. Chaired by the MP, these meetings will bring together the local MLA, public representatives, and officials from Southern Railway, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), and the Revenue Department. A preliminary review was held recently to assess pre-construction work, attended by MLA Job Michael, Municipal Chairman Jomy Joseph, Vice Chairperson K M Najiya, and other department officials.

Nalukodi Railway Overbridge: Project facts