Kasaragod: Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan has said he deposited the ₹25 lakh given by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for a memorial to the Periya double murder victims, Kripesh and Sarath Lal, in the AICC account to prevent District Congress Committee (DCC) president PK Faisal from getting his hands on the money.

The revelation comes against the backdrop of Faisal facing allegations of financial impropriety. On Sunday, November 15, a complaint filed by district Congress leader B Subbayya Rai with the KPCC became public. In it, Rai alleged that Faisal had demanded ₹20 lakh to name an office space at the DCC office after his father, former Kasaragod MP I Rama Rai, who died on December 2, 2010. The late Rai was vice-president of the undivided Kannur district Congress Committee and represented Kasaragod in Parliament from 1984 to 1989.

Faisal had denied the allegations and said he would sue Rai if the party did not take action.

On Monday, Onmanorama has learnt that DCC general secretary Dhanya Suresh had also complained to the KPCC that Faisal had sought "financial help" to name the same office space after her father, P Gangadharan Nair. "I gave an earful to Faisal. My father gave the plot to set up the Congress office in Periya free of cost. The DCC office does not even have a decent photograph of my father," she said.

Gangadharan Nair was a former Kasaragod DCC president, KPCC working committee member and UDF district convener. He died on May 15, 2020, aged 78.

Unnithan's revelation suggests that the distrust of Faisal within the district Congress runs deep and dates back some time.

The Congress in Kasaragod had proposed a cultural and study centre in memory of the two Youth Congress workers, Kripesh and Sarath Lal, who were hacked to death by CPM workers on February 17, 2019.

But the project, despite the Karnataka Congress offering to meet the entire expense, remains caught in a dispute over money, accountability and control within the district Congress. It is still at the planning stage, and the Kasaragod DCC is yet to accept the remaining funding from Karnataka.

At the sixth death anniversary of Kripesh and Sarath Lal in 2025, the then Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, now the Chief Minister, announced ₹25 lakh for the memorial.

Unnithan received the money and deposited it in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) account. "I wanted Faisal to set up a trust in the names of the two youngsters and open a separate bank account to receive the money. But he did not do that," the MP told Onmanorama. "So I approached AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and persuaded him to have the money deposited in the AICC account," he said.

Once money is deposited in the AICC account, withdrawing it becomes very difficult, he said. "But I preferred that to parking it in the Kasaragod DCC account," Unnithan told Onmanorama.

The money was eventually used to buy 12.5 cents of land for the memorial. The DCC needed ₹30 lakh to purchase the plot and fell short by ₹5 lakh. VD Satheesan, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, contributed ₹6 lakh towards the purchase and registration of the land, Unnithan said.

"But if the money had been deposited in our own account, we could have earned at least ₹3 lakh in interest," the MP said. He alleged that Faisal was not interested in building the memorial.

At the seventh death anniversary on February 17 this year, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara announced that the Karnataka Congress would meet the entire construction cost. "But we are unable to accept the money because we don't have a separate account," Unnithan said.

He said he did not want the money deposited in the DCC account, which is controlled by Faisal. The dispute has delayed the memorial, a project close to the hearts of Congress workers in Kasaragod district.

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Unnithan also criticised Faisal's proposal to create memorial spaces for Rama Rai and Gangadharan Nair in return for "donations". According to Unnithan, Faisal had initially proposed naming an office space on the third floor after KP Kunnikannan, another former DCC president and Udma MLA. The proposal involved refurbishing the existing second floor of the three-storey building and creating cabins or other spaces that could be named after deceased Congress leaders in return for contributions. It did not involve constructing a fourth floor.

Unnithan said he and Udma MLA K Neelakandan opposed the proposal, arguing that the Kalliyot memorial should be completed first. He said he had formally complained to KPCC president Sunny Joseph that taking up another memorial project before completing the one for Kripesh and Sarath Lal would be inappropriate.

Unnithan said he and Neelakandan later withdrew from a committee formed for the DCC office project, following which several others also backed out.

The MP said he had instead proposed purchasing a sizeable plot at a prominent location in Kasaragod and constructing a larger Congress building, with separate memorials for former DCC presidents. Faisal, however, wanted to proceed with the refurbishment proposal, he said.

Unnithan also alleged that Faisal had not been presenting the DCC's accounts. "For quite some time, we have been demanding that he present the accounts at DCC meetings and settle them. But he has not bothered about it at all," he said.

Why no trust

A source close to Faisal said the proposal to form a trust in the names of Kripesh and Sarath Lal for the Kalliyot memorial had been discussed extensively within party forums. The party had decided against it because a trust could create complications if its members later left the Congress or ceased to be associated with it, the source said.

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The argument was that land and buildings held in the DCC's name would remain party assets irrespective of changes in its leadership. "Even after Faisal is gone, the asset would remain with the Congress," the source said.

He also said the decision not to form a trust or open a separate bank account for the centre was a collective one.

The differences within the district Congress came to the fore after Sunny Joseph called an online meeting of DCC presidents to discuss a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. During the meeting, Faisal asked the KPCC leadership to rein in Unnithan, accusing the MP of speaking against the state leadership.

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Unnithan said he learnt of Faisal's criticism soon after the meeting but initially chose to let it pass. "The DCC president has the right to criticise me in a party forum. But I learnt that he had called reporters in Thiruvananthapuram and planted the news that he had criticised the MP at the meeting. That was not the right thing to do," Unnithan said.

Since then, it has been a free-for-all in the Kasaragod Congress.