Kannur: One of the earliest community-built suspension bridges in the region now lies abandoned, slowly rotting away. The Kuttaparamba–Neduvode suspension bridge in Alakode Grama Panchayat has been reduced to a shadow of its former self. Its wooden planks and side runners have completely decayed, leaving behind little more than rusted steel cables hanging across the river like an exposed skeleton.

In sharp contrast, the bridge’s stone masonry pillars stand tall and unyielding. Having withstood multiple catastrophic floods without a single crack, they bear silent testimony to the remarkable craftsmanship of the era. Around six decades ago, the residents of Neduvode formed a local action committee to resolve their commuting woes. They began by building a modest bamboo footbridge, which they later upgraded into a sturdy suspension bridge reinforced with steel cables, runners and wooden planks.

In 1985, the Alakode Panchayat officially took over the structure. Routine maintenance was funded and carried out for years, but work was abruptly halted when the main cables were deemed structurally unsafe. For nearly eight years now, not a single repair has been made, and the panchayat has completely turned a blind eye to its decay.

Toward the end of the Oommen Chandy-led government, a proposal was mooted to replace it with a concrete bridge. Piling work even commenced, but the project soon hit a dead end. Later, another proposal emerged: after a ₹10-crore bridge was constructed at Manikkal, authorities suggested dismantling the decommissioned steel bridge there and reassembling it here. However, that plan was scrapped after estimates showed it would cost twice as much as building a new one. A subsequent proposal for a regulator-cum-bridge met the same fate, remaining only on paper.

The suspension bridge once served as a vital lifeline, seamlessly linking Neduvode, Parappa and Moonnamkunnu with Kuttaparamba, offering commuters quick access to the Taliparamba–Coorg Border Road. Today, stripped of this direct crossing, residents are forced to take an exhausting detour of five to six kilometres just to reach Alakode. With hopes renewed by political promises, the villagers wait in anticipation, yearning for the day a permanent concrete bridge finally becomes a reality.