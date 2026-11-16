Palakkad: Following the first crop harvest, farmers had set up nurseries as usual to prepare for the next cropping season. However, Tamil Nadu’s refusal to release Kerala’s legitimate share of water, citing a deficit in rainfall, has plunged the region's farming community into severe distress.

With the transplantation window rapidly closing across most areas, parched seedlings have already begun to yellow and wither. Many farmers are struggling to keep their nurseries alive by pumping groundwater from borewells. Without any firm assurance from authorities regarding canal water releases in the coming days, farmers remain caught in a dilemma over whether to proceed with second-crop cultivation at all.

Even though Kerala holds the chairmanship of the Joint Water Regulation Board this year, farmers allege that officials have completely failed to ensure the state's contracted share of water. Despite adequate storage in the Parambikulam group of dams, authorities have been unable to divert water to Aliyar. With the recent board meeting ending in a stalemate, the matter now hinges on high-level government intervention. Farmers fear that keeping the delicate nurseries alive until a resolution is reached will be an uphill battle.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has progressively curtailed daily water releases mandated by the Parambikulam–Aliyar Project (PAP) agreement. An inflow of 124 cusecs (cubic feet per second) a few days ago dropped to 100 cusecs, slid further to 85 cusecs, and plummeted to just 80 cusecs as of yesterday evening.

Under the agreement, Kerala is entitled to an inflow of 303 cusecs during the second half of this month. Yet, Tamil Nadu is releasing barely a third of that volume—a situation farmers warn could spell catastrophe for the region’s agricultural sector.