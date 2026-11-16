Malappuram: For years, the stretch of the Ponnani–Guruvayur State Highway between Kundukadavu and Perumpadappu has virtually served as a dumping ground for utility pipes, electric poles, and felled timber. Commuters and local residents complain that these neglected materials have turned the corridor into an accident trap.

With the shoulders completely blocked, motorists find it nearly impossible to pull over or yield to oncoming traffic, while pedestrians are forced to walk directly in the path of speeding vehicles.

Stacks of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) pipes encroach upon the roadside along the Ponnani–Guruvayur State Highway. Photo: Special arrangement

Although the Kerala Water Authority completed laying pipelines between Ponnani and Vanneri, leftover pipes remain stacked in large piles at key points along the route. Stretches in Perumpadappu, Eramangalam, Mukkala, Panambad, and Purangu are the worst affected, with pipes encroaching significantly onto the roadway.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has added to the chaos by dumping concrete and iron utility poles on the roadside across Perumpadappu, Purangu, Perumpadappu Para, Eramangalam, and Panambad. To make matters worse, tree trunks cut down by the PWD in Eramangalam and Nakkola have been left to rot on the verge.

Timber logs felled by the Public Works Department (PWD) remain abandoned along the state highway shoulder. Photo: Special arrangement

Locals warn that it is only a matter of time before a vehicle collides with these roadside obstructions, leading to a major tragedy unless the authorities step in and clear them immediately.