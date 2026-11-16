Kollam: Commuters heading to the state capital for work, medical treatment, and studies are enduring an agonising wait at Kollam Railway Station every morning. Despite more than a hundred trains passing through the junction daily, passengers bound for Thiruvananthapuram face an inexplicable 90-minute void after 8:18 am—right in the middle of the peak morning rush. Pressed for time, desperate office-goers and commuters are forced to abandon the rails and squeeze into overcrowded morning buses.

Although multiple services run from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram between 6:00 am and 10:00 am, the glaring gap between the Vanchinad Express and the Thiruvananthapuram Mail causes the greatest disruption. Once the Vanchinad departs at 8:18 am, the next available service is the Chennai–Thiruvananthapuram Mail at 9:45 am, followed by the Kanyakumari Island Express at 10:10 am, and the Kollam–Kanyakumari MEMU at 11:30 am.

This schedule bottleneck severely impacts thousands, including state secretariat and other government employees, patients bound for institutions like the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, and college faculty and students. For those on a strict clock, an hour-and-a-half gap is a crippling setback. Despite repeated pleas by passenger associations, civic groups, and elected representatives to introduce an intermediate MEMU service between the Vanchinad and the Mail, authorities have failed to act. The crisis is compounded when the Ernakulam–Kollam MEMU arrives at 9:25 am, offloading another wave of capital-bound passengers who must then jostle for room on the already packed Mail.

Adding to the commuters' woes, the Kanyakumari Island Express (scheduled for 10:10 am) runs notoriously late, rarely arriving before 10:30 am. Passengers complain that the Kanyakumari MEMU, which departs 85 minutes later, is similarly jam-packed.

Commuters maintain that introducing a new MEMU service during the morning lull would not only decongest the route but also ensure passengers reach the capital on time. With daily footfall at Kollam Junction crossing 55,000, the primary grievance remains that the current train frequencies are woefully inadequate to meet the surging demand.