Kozhencherry: A long-cherished dream has finally come true for the people of Kozhencherry. Thousands turned out to witness the grand commissioning of the town's second bridge. An entire community had gathered outside the Thottappuzhassery Panchayat office, eager to be part of the maiden crossing. A sea of people packed the bridge and lined both approaches from Kozhencherry.

The vibrant cultural procession organized by the Thottappuzhassery Panchayat featured amman kudam, the thunderous beats of shinkari melam and chenda melam, the graceful kaikottikkali by Maramon Team Kovilamma, and traditional thalappoli. Adding to the spectacle was an astonishingly lifelike robotic elephant that turned heads. The sheer scale and spirit of the turnout sent a clear message: when it comes to regional development, politics takes a backseat and the entire town stands united.

Minister P K Basheer and other dignitaries, who arrived around 4:45 pm, frequently found themselves navigating through the surging crowds. In his inaugural address, the Minister marveled at the overwhelming public turnout.

Following the formal ceremony, the Minister, along with the Member of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and other civic representatives, boarded two KSRTC buses to take the inaugural ride across the bridge. The maiden journey proceeded from Kozhencherry to Maramon and returned, marking the official opening of the span.

The old bridge won't be left behind

Even as the town celebrated its new bridge, the Minister assured that the old bridge would not be neglected. He promised that it would soon receive a fresh coat of paint and proper illumination. Currently, neither bridge has functional lighting, though MLA Abin Varkey has already sanctioned local development funds to install streetlights on the new bridge.

After the inauguration of the new Kozhencherry bridge, District Panchayat Vice President Aneesh Varikkannamala, Anto Antony MP, Minister P K Basheer, Abin Varkey MLA, DCC President Satheesh Kochuparambil, District Collector A Nissamudeen, and other dignitaries walk across the bridge alongside the public, heading towards the venue of the meeting. Photo: Special arrangement

Traffic diversions rolled out on both riverbanks

With the opening of the new bridge, traffic circulation on both sides of the river has been re-routed under a new one-way system: Vehicles bound for Thiruvalla from Pathanamthitta must now take the new bridge. Vehicles traveling toward Kozhencherry from Thiruvalla must cross via the old bridge.

One-Way Guidelines:

Traffic heading toward Thiruvalla will operate one-way from TB Junction and Vandipetta up to the front of the Thottappuzhassery Panchayat Office. Traffic heading toward Kozhencherry will be one-way from the front of the Thottappuzhassery Panchayat Office to Kozhencherry TB Junction. The stretch from C. Kesavan Square to Vandipetta is now designated one-way, open strictly to vehicles traveling toward Vandipetta. Commuters coming from Keezhukara headed toward Thiruvalla must turn left before the Police Aid Post, take a right at C Kesavan Square, and cross via the new bridge.

Vehicles coming from Maramon via Nedumprayar will not be allowed to make a direct right turn. They must cross TK Road to access the approach to the new bridge, turn right, and proceed along the newly designated route. However, there are no restrictions on Nedumprayar-bound traffic entering TK Road to cross via the old bridge.