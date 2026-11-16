Kottayam: The concrete slabs covering the storm water drains along ML Road, one of the city's premier commercial corridors, have caved in at multiple spots, creating severe hazards for commuters. Damage has been reported in at least six locations, with two gaping craters opening up near the bustling Chanthakkadavu stretch.

To avert a tragedy, local merchants have placed an empty tar drum as a makeshift warning sign near one of the sinkholes. Another dangerous cavity has formed right at the turnoff entering ML Road from Chanthakkadavu, putting motorists at risk of plunging into the drain if they let their guard down for a moment. Rusty iron reinforcement bars protrude dangerously from the shattered concrete, and the resulting wide gaps have made pedestrian movement nearly impossible.

Falls have become alarmingly routine, particularly at night and during rains when waterlogged roads mask the openings. Deprived of a safe footpath, senior citizens, women, and children are forced to negotiate the perilous stretch with great difficulty. Moreover, solid waste continuously drops through the fissures, clogging the drains and causing foul sewage to spill onto the thoroughfare. The exposed drainage has also unleashed an unbearable stench, turning the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and rodents.

Hosting the city's central market, the corridor witnesses a daily influx of thousands of vehicles. Heavy freight trucks delivering goods and two-wheelers often cause the fragile slabs to snap under their weight, leaving vehicles stuck in the open trenches. Traders and local residents allege that despite this being a high-traffic business district, authorities have turned a blind eye, making no effort to replace the broken slabs or undertake urgent repairs.