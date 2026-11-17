Muvattupuzha: The Muvattupuzha Municipality has proposed setting up a 50,000-litre capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) at its Valakkuzhi waste management site, aiming to find a permanent solution to the civic body’s wastewater crisis. The project has been designed by the Palakkad-based Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC). While the previous council had earmarked ₹6.09 crore for the initiative, the incumbent administration has revised the estimate down to ₹4 crore.

The proposed facility will occupy just 20 cents of land at Valakkuzhi. Amid mounting local protests against the initiative, the municipality plans to hold talks with the local MLA, MP, and other elected representatives to build consensus, alongside launching an awareness drive to apprise residents of the plant's actual workings. The civic authorities have noted that if public opposition persists, the project will be shelved.

The project is designed to collect and scientifically treat septage and greywater generated from households, hotels, and other commercial establishments. It will deploy advanced mechanised de-watering systems and Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology. However, in an apparent bid to ease public apprehension, it has been decided to exclude toilet waste (septage) in the initial phase.

Key Objectives of the Project