A 55-year-old government employee died by suicide at his rented residence in Udayanvila, Ward 6 of Erathu Grama Panchayat, near Pathanamthitta, after allegedly attacking his wife during a domestic dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Jagadeesh, a Central Armed Police (CAP) follower staff member attached to the Adoor police camp. According to local police, an argument broke out between Jagadeesh and his wife, during which he allegedly slashed her neck with a sharp object. Neighbours and relatives rushed the injured woman to hospital, while Jagadeesh allegedly hanged himself inside the house.

According to the FIR, Jagadeesh was found hanging inside the house sometime between 7 am and 9 am on Tuesday, following an argument with his wife around 7 am. The FIR states that he was under severe mental distress following the altercation. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.