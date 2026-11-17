Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF government's extraordinary move to prevent power cuts in October by striking two bilateral high-cost power purchases has left it vulnerable to some opposition flogging, but at the same time has brought Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph closer.

The CPM had alleged that in October, the UDF government had entered into a bilateral agreement with VEH Global to purchase 200 MW of wind power for an exorbitant ₹11 per unit, not just without a competitive tender but also without securing the approval of the Electricity Regulatory Commission. Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan had said such a deal was all the more suspicious because wind power was available for ₹3-4 per unit.

Another deal was also struck the same month, to secure over 900 MW from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for ₹14.50 per unit. On Tuesday, the CPM cranked up its attack on the Chief Minister. The CPM State Secretariat called for a judicial enquiry into the power deals struck by the UDF government. "It was the Chief Minister who was behind the two October deals to buy power at exorbitant costs," the CPM State Secretariat said on Tuesday. Evidently, the CPM tactic was to isolate Satheesan in the hope that ministers, in this moment of internal discord, will not bother to come to his aid.

If the CPM had thought so, it was badly mistaken. "These decisions were jointly taken by the Chief Minister and myself to tide over a difficult period," Sunny Joseph said on Tuesday. He said the agreement was to source power during the peak hours, from 6 pm to midnight. "At that point (during September when KSEB had to impose power cuts), it was imperative that we managed to get as much power as possible. So both of us jointly took the decision to go ahead with the deals," the minister said.

Just a week ago, both seemed at loggerheads. It was a perceived lack of cohesion between them on KSEB-related policy decisions that had prompted even UDF convenor Adoor Prakash to speak sarcastically about collective leadership in the UDF cabinet.

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Early this month, the Power Minister was upset that the Chief Minister had opted for power from General Network Access (GNA) when he had recommended that power from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board was a better option.

When KSEB, after the newly inducted chairman and power secretary reportedly held discussions with the CM, decided not to buy power even from GNA, an irritated Sunny Joseph said he was not aware of any such decision. "I came to know of it only from the newspapers," he had said. This apparent rift appeared to impart credibility to the CPM allegation that the ministers and the Chief Minister had conflicting interests.

However, when confronted with the new allegation, the Electricity Minister preferred solidarity. The VEH Global deal was an unprecedented move. The KSEB had to sign a bilateral agreement as the company did not have the eligibility to sell power through the High Price Term-Ahead Market (HP-TAM).

"Bilateral agreements are not usually signed by the KSEB. But this was a contingency, and there was justifiable concern that September scarcity would spill over into October because of the prevailing El Niño conditions. So we told the government that this was the only way out, and the minister, after talking to the CM agreed," a top KSEB source said.

As it turned out, the power situation eased during October and Keralam did not require the wind power from VEH Global. "But we could not have turned our back on the deal anticipating that October would be a normal month," a top KSEB official said. "Moreover, there was a political decision to somehow put an end to power cuts from October 1," the top source said.

KSEB did not have control over the prices either. "There was no power in the market and the need was ours. The company quoted an exorbitant price, and we just took it. It was a gamble," the source said. In the end, the quantum of power that flowed from VEH Global was considerably lower than what was contracted. The contract was for 200 MW, but the power that flowed in was just 36 MW. It also means that KSEB has spend far less than what it had originally estimated.