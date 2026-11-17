Puthur: Ongoing development projects aimed at elevating the Thrissur Zoological Park to international standards will be completed in a time-bound manner through seamless coordination between the Forest and Wildlife/Museums departments, stated Minister Shibu Baby John while inaugurating a suite of new facilities at the park in Puthur.

The Minister announced that all remaining animals at the old Thrissur Zoo in Chembukkavu will be relocated to Puthur within two months. He added that visitors can look forward to immersive experiences soon, with the launch of dedicated tiger and deer safaris.

Plans are also in place to establish a specialised Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Puthur to provide critical medical care and shelter for injured wild animals brought in from other regions. The Minister further assured that upcoming initiatives at the park would be designed to benefit the local Puthur panchayat as well.

During the event, the Minister inaugurated the park’s new online ticketing software, CCTV surveillance network, and telecommunications infrastructure. He also handed over financial aid to Lathika and her son Sabarinath, the surviving family of the late P.R. Ratheesh (a native of Ponnookkara), who had worked as a daily-wage watcher at the park.

Minister O J Janeesh, K Rajan MLA, Chief Wildlife Warden P Pugazhendi, Park Director B N Nagaraj, and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) K Vijayanand addressed the gathering.

The advanced online ticketing platform, surveillance network, and communication systems were jointly developed by Keltron and Kerala Dinesh IT Systems. Additionally, two electric vehicles sponsored under the State Bank of India’s (SBI) CSR initiative are scheduled to arrive shortly.

The second phase of the park's expansion is headlined by drive-through safaris for tigers and deer. Still awaiting relocation from the Chembukkavu zoo are 56 sambar deer, 19 spotted deer, and a hippopotamus. The Puthur facility already houses tigers Dhruvan and Naran, hippos Rashmi and Poppy, alongside several other species of birds and animals.