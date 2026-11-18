Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Congress of providing political protection to those involved in wrongdoing, following the arrest of a Congress leader on charges of extorting ₹10 lakh from a private hospital here.

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi said the incident involving a former District Congress Committee (DCC) member in Pettah reflected the arrogance of those who believed that they could do anything after coming to power and escape consequences through political protection.

He described the alleged extortion as an example of the Congress's "decayed political culture" and said the video showing the accused threatening the hospital management and accepting lakhs of rupees was not merely an individual's lapse. "What has flourished in Keralam over the past six months is mafia politics that loots the people," he added.

Congress leader Suhail Shajahan was arrested by the Pettah police for allegedly extorting ₹10 lakh from the management of Sabine Hospital in Anayara, by threatening to publish or circulate damaging reports about the institution.

The arrest followed a complaint by Dr Sabine Sivadas, the hospital's chairman. According to the complaint, the accused had published false news about the hospital on an online media platform and demanded ₹10 lakh to withdraw it.

A case has been registered against five people, including Suhail. Video footage has also surfaced showing him accepting ₹10 lakh from the hospital management.

The hospital authorities had earlier alerted the City Police Commissioner about the alleged threats. On Tuesday, when Suhail arrived at the hospital to collect the money, employees alerted the police. A team led by the Pettah Station House Officer arrested him with the money.

Suhail, a native of Kadinamkulam, is also an accused in the June 2022 attack on the AKG Centre, the CPM's state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. However, Congress sources said Suhail had been expelled from the party earlier as part of disciplinary action and was no longer associated with it.