Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case, summoning three close associates of CPM leader and MLA P A Mohammed Riyas for questioning by the end of this month.

The agency issued summonses to Hasan Waris, Nandalal, and Nikhil. The move comes months after the ED raided their residences and business premises in Kozhikode and other parts of the state in August. Those searches were launched based on statements and financial documents gathered from T Veena, director of Exalogic Solutions and wife of Mohammed Riyas.

Sources in the ED indicated that the agency is preparing to file its initial charge sheet before the court shortly. The probe is being conducted under the initial Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered in 2024. Although the investigation commenced in 2024, it remained stalled for nearly two years due to a High Court stay. Proceedings resumed in full force towards the end of May after the court vacated the stay order. Crucial evidence gathered during searches at the residences of Pinarayi Vijayan, Mohammed Riyas, and their associates prompted the latest round of questioning.

In parallel, a division bench of the Kerala High Court accepted an appeal filed by Pinarayi Vijayan and others against a single-bench order that had directed registering a case based on ED information. While the court stayed the single-bench directive and any further probe under the Vigilance FIR until final arguments are heard, it issued no orders restraining the ED's ECIR. Consequently, the ED maintains that its case remains valid and is proceeding with legal action under the ECIR registered in March 2024.