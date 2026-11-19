Kasaragod: A man sentenced to life imprisonment along with his distant relative for murdering her paralysed husband died at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, nine days after the verdict. He was being treated for alcohol withdrawal symptoms and pneumonia, said Kannur Central Prison superintendent Mohammed Siyad K.

The deceased has been identified as V Rajesh alias 'Unda' Rajesh (39).

On November 9, the Kasaragod Additional Sessions Court-II sentenced Rajesh and his distant relative Vembirichi Janaki (55) to life imprisonment for strangling to death Vembirichi's ailing husband Pathanath Kunhambu in Kasaragod's Pilicode panchayat.

Rajesh was also awarded an additional 10-year prison term under Section 449 of the Indian Penal Code for house trespass.

Rajesh, however, spent only around 50 minutes at Kannur Central Jail after his conviction before being taken to the District Hospital as he was unwell, said Superintendent Siyad. "After the conviction, he was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. When he was brought to the central prison, he was not feeling well. We took him to the Kannur District Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram the following day," Siyad said.

Rajesh was diagnosed with alcohol withdrawal symptoms and subsequently with pneumonia, the officer said. He died on Wednesday night, November 18, after eight days in hospital.

Kannur City police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Kannur Central Jail Deputy Superintendent Nithil Thomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Rajesh and Vembirichi, there was a third accused in the case, Vembirichi's nephew Anil. He ended his life during trial.

Kunhambu, who had been paralysed from the waist down for years, was found strangled at his house on the night of July 21, 2021. Despite Janaki caring for Kunhambu, the couple frequently had verbal altercations, the prosecution said.