The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed the disproportionate assets FIR registered against Muslim League leader and Minister for Local Self-Governments K M Shaji, ruling that the case could not proceed without prior sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

Justice C Jayachandran observed that the FIR registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) was not legally sustainable as the mandatory sanction had not been obtained.

"This Court is of the opinion that...FIR cannot be sustained, as the same is registered without sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act," the court observed.

The FIR was registered following an order issued by the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Kozhikode, on a private complaint filed in 2020 by lawyer and local CPM leader M R Harish.

The complaint alleged that Shaji, during his tenure as a member of the State Legislative Assembly, amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. It claimed that he had acquired immovable properties and constructed a residential house in the name of his wife, Asha, at a total cost of around ₹1.62 crore.

Acting on the complaint, the Special Judge, through an order dated November 9, 2020, directed the VACB Superintendent of Police to obtain prior approval under Section 17A of the PC Act and conduct a preliminary inquiry.

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After the preliminary inquiry report was submitted, the Special Judge ordered the registration of a case against Shaji.

Challenging the FIR, Shaji approached the High Court, contending that the mandatory sanction under Section 19 of the Act had not been obtained before its registration. In 2023, the High Court stayed further proceedings in the case. The interim order was extended subsequently.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance had searched Shaji's residence and seized cash amounting to ₹47.35 lakh. Following the seizure, Shaji approached the High Court separately, which directed the release of the money upon furnishing a bank guarantee.

The present order quashes the FIR on the ground that the required sanction under Section 19 of the PC Act was not obtained.

(With LiveLaw inputs)