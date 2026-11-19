Kochi: Political leaders have reacted to the verdict in the 2012 Ariyil Shukoor murder case, with Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders P K Kunhalikutty and P A Salam commenting on the possibility of an appeal and the circumstances surrounding the trial.

Radhakrishnan, who was then the Home Minister, said the government would have to examine the court order before deciding whether to appeal against the verdict. The accused had been arrested based on the findings of the investigation, he said, adding that the court's decision to convict 13 accused should be respected.

"Now that the court has found 13 people guilty, we cannot question its decision. It is not right to question the court directly when legal provisions are available to challenge a verdict," he said.

IUML leader and Minister P K Kunhalikutty said the party would state its position after examining the full details of the judgment. He said there had been no doubt about the brutality of Shukoor's murder or the criminal conspiracy behind it.

Kunhalikutty pointed out that several witnesses had retracted their earlier statements during the trial, allegedly out of fear for their lives. He suggested that the turning hostile of witnesses could have influenced the outcome of the case.

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"There was definite planning and conspiracy, and that is evident," he said, adding that further legal steps would be considered after receiving and examining the court order.

IUML state general secretary P A Salam also raised concerns over witnesses failing to stand by their earlier statements before the court. He said several people who had given statements to the police and the CBI did not repeat them during the trial.

According to Salam, the party had received information that some witnesses backed out after being threatened. He said the IUML would consult the prosecution and Shukoor's family before deciding on an appeal.

The CBI Special Court in Kochi on Thursday convicted 13 accused and acquitted 18 others in the 2012 murder case. Those acquitted include senior CPM leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh.

Shukoor, an MSF leader and Muslim Youth League activist, was killed at Keezhara in Kannur on February 20, 2012, amid political tensions between the CPM and the Muslim League. The CBI had investigated the case following a legal battle by Shukoor's mother, P C Aathikka.