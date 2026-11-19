Kochi: The verdict in the sensational Ariyil Shukoor murder case will be pronounced on Thursday. The trial began on May 5, 2025, before CBI Special Court-III Judge P Shabarinath. It concluded at the CBI Special Court in Kochi on October 28. Over the course of the proceedings, which lasted around 17 months, the court examined 41 witnesses.

Ariyil Abdul Shukoor, a Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader, was murdered on February 20, 2012, at Valluvan Kadavu in Keezhara, Kannur district.

Among the 33 accused in the case are P Jayarajan, the then CPM Kannur district secretary; T V Rajesh, former Kalliasseri MLA; and Shyamjith, son of CPM state secretary M V Govindan. Two of the accused died, leaving 31 to face trial.

The verdict is expected to have political implications for the CPM leaders named in the case. The CBI chargesheet listed 81 witnesses, 238 documents and 21 material objects. During the trial, the defence examined three additional witnesses, while the prosecution presented one additional witness.

P Jayarajan, TV Rajesh at the hospital on the day of Abdul Shukoor's murder. File photo: Manorama

Senior public prosecutor M Navas and assistant public prosecutor K Padmanabhan appeared for the CBI. Senior advocate B Raman Pillai represented the accused.

The case was initially investigated by the local police. Shukoor's mother, P C Aathikka, subsequently pursued a legal battle up to the Supreme Court, following which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe.

The murder of Abdul Shukoor followed a series of violent clashes between the CPM and the Muslim League in Kannur's Pattuvam area. Tensions escalated after CPM branch secretary Rajan of Muthalappara Kunnool was attacked by a gang of masked men while returning from newspaper distribution, leaving him with both legs broken. On February 20, 2012, CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and MLA T V Rajesh, accompanied by journalists, visited a reading room damaged in the clashes. Their convoy came under attack by a group of around 100 people at Ariyil, injuring several CPM workers and media personnel. Jayarajan and Rajesh later reached the Taliparamba police station with the injured and staged a protest.

Hours later, Shukoor, a 25-year-old MSF and Youth League worker, was attacked by a group while taking an injured colleague to hospital. He and his companions sought refuge in a house at Keezhara, but attackers surrounded the house. Shukoor was hacked with sharp weapons while trying to escape and died of his injuries.