Idukki: Police have arrested two men from Tamil Nadu in connection with the theft of an idol from the Chappath Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Idukki. The stolen idol was recovered from a 40-foot-deep well at Parappu, where the accused allegedly dumped it after the burglary.

The arrested have been identified as Eswar and Chandran, natives of K M Patti and K G Patti near Suruli in Tamil Nadu. A shadow police team operating under the Vagamon Circle Inspector apprehended the duo from Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu.

The theft occurred at night on November 3, when a small idol, two thalis and some cash were stolen from the temple.

Police launched an investigation after eyewitnesses reported seeing two men from Tamil Nadu arriving on a motorcycle in Chappath on the night of the burglary. Based on their descriptions, the police prepared sketches of the suspects, which helped identify and track them down.

According to the police, the accused confessed to the theft during interrogation and revealed that they had dumped the idol in a private well belonging to Varayath Narayanan at Parappu.

Ravi of Upputhara and Maneesh of Chappath, with the help of ropes, descended into the 40-foot-deep well, which had around 10 feet of water, and retrieved the idol. Its ornamental halo (prabha) was found broken.

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Police have initiated steps to recover the motorcycle allegedly used by the accused from Cumbum in Tamil Nadu. They are also investigating whether the duo was involved in other theft cases.

The accused will be produced before the court after evidence collection at the temple and completion of the necessary legal procedures.

The arrest was made by a special team comprising Vagamon CI V Jayakumar, Upputhara SI Baby Biju, Sub-Inspector S Subair, Senior Civil Police Officer Salil Ravi, and Civil Police Officers M Anku Krishnan and Mithun P Soman.