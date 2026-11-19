Suicides in India: 1.7 lakh deaths in 2024, 73.5% men; Keralam records 2.5 times national average
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An estimated 1.7 lakh people died by suicide in India in 2024 according to the NCRB report, with men accounting for 73.5% of these deaths.
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Keralam recorded a high suicide rate of 30.2 per lakh population in 2024, which is significantly above the national average of 12.2 and ranks as the third-highest in the country.
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India has seen consistently high suicide figures over recent years, with annual totals fluctuating around 1.7 lakh between 2022 and 2024.
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An estimated 1.7 lakh people died by suicide in India in 2024, according to the NCRB report. Of the 1,70,746 people who died, 1,25,449 (73.5%) were men. India recorded 1,71,418 suicides in 2023, 1,70,924 in 2022, 1,64,033 in 2021 and 1,53,052 in 2020.
Keralam is also among the states with a high number of suicides, raising concerns. The state accounted for 6.4% of India's total suicides in 2024, with 10,856 deaths. The national average suicide rate was 12.2 per lakh population (based on the 2011 Census), while Keralam recorded 30.2, the third-highest in the country.
The report makes several significant observations on suicides. Here is a look at the findings through infographics.