Adoor: In an extraordinary display of presence of mind, a 75-year-old man who was bitten on the finger by a cobra captured the venomous reptile alive, secured it inside a bottle, and brought it along to the hospital to seek treatment.

The man, a resident of 14th Mile in Adoor, left hospital staff in sheer disbelief when he walked into the emergency room carrying the bottled serpent. Explaining his daring move, the septuagenarian said he kept his composure so doctors wouldn’t have to guess what bit him, ensuring he received the right treatment without delay. The incident occurred the previous evening while he was picking up clothes near an outdoor washing stone. The cobra, which was coiled among the laundry, struck his index finger.

Despite the initial wave of panic, he kept his cool. Using the same cloth, he carefully bundled the snake and managed to coax it into a bottle. After washing the wound thoroughly and bandaging it with a piece of cloth, he headed straight to Lifeline Hospital in Adoor.

Upon reaching the emergency department, doctors didn't have to ask what had bitten him—he simply presented the bottled cobra. Though the medical staff was initially taken aback, having the snake on hand made positive identification immediate, significantly speeding up the intervention.

He was promptly treated by a medical team led by Dr. Benju Shaji Varghese, Head of Critical Care Medicine, and Dr. F. Jameel, Consultant Intensivist. After being kept under close observation for a day, the elderly man made a complete recovery and was discharged yesterday. The snake was subsequently handed over to Forest Department officials.