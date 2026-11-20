Sulthan Bathery: The Wayanad unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended handing over the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the CPM-controlled Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS) to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch's Kozhikode unit.

The recommendation was submitted to the VACB Director following an examination of the society's financial records and an inspection of its headquarters at Pathiripalam. The Vigilance team reportedly found serious irregularities in cash transactions, including the collection of large sums from individuals without apparent statutory authorisation.

According to VACB DySP Justin Abraham, the bureau examined several documents relating to the society's financial dealings and found that substantial amounts had been collected in cash from cooperative banks, organisations, agencies and individuals without the requisite legal sanction.

"This is a fit case to be investigated by the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch. The EOW has the expertise and investigative capabilities required to probe complex economic offences of this nature," Justin Abraham told Onmanorama.

The VACB report has also recommended invoking provisions of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019, against the society. If acted upon, the recommendation could have wider legal implications for those who managed and operated the society, including former office-bearers. Among them is P Krishnaprasad, former Sulthan Bathery MLA, former BDS chairman and national joint secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha.

The BDS, once regarded as one of Kerala's successful cooperative-sector enterprises, gained considerable recognition through its Malabar Meat brand, particularly in the production and marketing of frozen meat products. The society expanded rapidly during the previous decade, emerging as one of the CPM's flagship economic ventures in Wayanad.

However, alleged managerial mismanagement and the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic plunged the society into a deep financial crisis. Its major business divisions gradually ground to a halt, including the Malabar Meat processing unit, leaving hundreds of employees and investors in distress. Around ₹100 crore is estimated to have been mobilised from investors across its various ventures.

Against this backdrop, the United Democratic Front's Sulthan Bathery constituency committee approached Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, seeking a Vigilance inquiry into the society's financial dealings. The complaint alleged that nearly ₹120 crore had been pumped into the society in violation of established norms and questioned the legality of its fund mobilisation and financial transactions.

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The latest VACB recommendation comes amid mounting complaints from depositors seeking the return of their investments. Around 80 investors had approached the Sulthan Bathery DySP demanding repayment of their deposits and action against those responsible for the financial crisis.

The society is also facing mounting legal liabilities. In a case filed by investors over an investment of ₹4.19 crore, the court ordered proceedings to auction the society's assets to recover the outstanding amount, adding to the pressure on its precarious finances.

A senior BDS official, who requested anonymity, claimed that the VACB's recommendation to transfer the case to the Crime Branch's EOW indicated that the bureau had found no grounds to pursue allegations of financial fraud or corruption in the society's management.

Meanwhile, the BDS management has been attempting to revive the Malabar Meat production unit after undertaking repair and renovation works with the help of ₹10 crore sanctioned earlier by the state government. The proposed revival, however, comes amid mounting liabilities and continuing uncertainty over the society's ability to repay investors.

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Founded in 1999 by late CPM leader and former MLA P V Varghese Vaidyar, the Brahmagiri Development Society initially ventured into manufacturing household and sanitary products, including detergents and toilet cleaners. Under the leadership of chairman P Krishnaprasad, it later diversified into poultry farming, meat processing, retail marketing and food production.

The society reportedly recorded an annual turnover of around ₹36 crore in 2019. However, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, coupled with operational difficulties and alleged financial mismanagement, led to mounting losses, a severe liquidity crunch and an escalating crisis of confidence among depositors.