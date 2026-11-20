Kochi: After months of deadlock over the demolition of the structurally unsafe Chander Kunj Army Towers on Silver Sand Island in Vyttila, flat owners on Friday began handing over the keys to their apartments to the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO), paving the way for the demolition of Towers B and C.

The handover ceremony was held at the complex’s clubhouse in the presence of the Tahsildar, in compliance with a Kerala High Court directive. However, only a section of the 208 owners of the two condemned towers could attend the meeting as it was scheduled on short notice. A fresh date will be fixed in consultation with the Tahsildar to complete the handover process for the remaining owners.

“The court order clarified that AWHO shall receive keys from each owner in the presence of the Tahsildar and then hand them over to the demolition contractor,” said Saji Thomas, president of the Chander Kunj Apartment Owners’ Association.

“Because this meeting was fixed at very short notice, whoever managed to make it handed over their keys today. For the rest, the Tahsildar will have to fix another date and inform them,” he said.

While the physical handover of the apartments on an 'as-is, where-is' basis has commenced, the formal demolition agreement with Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which carried out the Maradu apartment demolitions, is yet to be signed.

The handover procedures at the clubhouse. Photo: Special Arrangement.

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According to the owners, the Sub-Collector (RDO), on behalf of the District Collector’s Committee, will sign the agreement directly with Edifice Engineering after AWHO declined to be a signatory. AWHO has instead deposited the upfront cash component of ₹9.60 cr, apart from GST, into an escrow account.

The overall demolition cost is estimated at around ₹15 cr, including the value of more than ₹5 cr worth of salvageable materials, such as bathroom fittings, which the contractor is permitted to recover from the two towers.

However, residents have raised objections to certain provisions in the final draft of the agreement, particularly those concerning the safety and continued habitability of Tower A, where 56 families still reside.

“A written clause ensuring that the habitability of the 56 residents in Tower A is fully taken care of has not been included yet,” Saji said.

“Common areas, electrical lines, water systems, and fire pumps that serve Tower A cannot be handed over as they are. They must be modified to ensure uninterrupted utilities for Tower A. There shouldn't be any grey areas when signing a contract. We have asked the Collector to modify the text, and once that is done, which shouldn't take more than a day, the RDO and Edifice can sign the agreement,” he added.

Residents have also pointed out that 10 lifts across the two condemned towers were excluded from the initial salvage requests. However, Saji said the association did not want to prolong the process or invite further litigation over relatively minor issues.

Once the agreement is signed, Edifice Engineering is expected to complete the demolition of Towers B and C within three to four months.

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Even as the demolition process moves forward, flat owners said there has been no progress on reconstructing the two towers. A Project Management Consultant (PMC) has yet to be appointed for the project.