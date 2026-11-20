Karukachal: Massive heaps of discarded timber along the Vazhoor–Changanassery road have turned into a dangerous obstacle course for pedestrians. Planted during the Travancore royal era to grace the highway and shelter weary travelers under their sprawling canopies, most of these majestic trees are now merely a memory.

Worse yet, the massive logs left behind after they were axed have been lying along the road shoulders for years, posing a constant danger to people on foot.

A pedestrian’s nightmare

The road margins stretching from Pulickal Junction to Mammoodu have become an absolute nightmare for commuters. For years, severed logs and heavy boughs have lain piled along the waysides. Over time, wild brush and creepers have overrun the wood, turning them into dense, overgrown mounds. While smaller branches have begun to rot and crumble under termite infestations, the massive trunks remain untouched, firmly rooted in place as roadside hazards.

Relics of a royal avenue

These shade trees are between a century and a century-and-a-half old. In their prime, more than 500 of these historic giants stood proudly on either side of the royal avenue. However, to accommodate road widening and eliminate the threat of falling branches, more than half have already faced the axe.

The PWD’s administrative deadlock

While the Public Works Department (Roads Division) managed to fell the trees, hauling them away has become a bureaucratic nightmare. The primary hurdle is the Forest Department's steep reserve price on the timber, which has scared bidders away from participating in the online auctions.

Under standard procedure, if an auction falls through three consecutive times, the PWD fells the hazardous trees and lopped branches at its own expense. However, with no dedicated budget allocated for clearance, footing this substantial bill from state funds has become a major headache for the department. Trapped in this financial crunch, the authorities have left these departmentally felled logs stranded on the roadside, left to pile up year after year.