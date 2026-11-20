Palakkad: Residents have demanded urgent intervention against reckless drivers blatantly ignoring the automated traffic signals at the busy Lakkidi Kootupatha junction along the State Highway, a system initially installed to untangle severe traffic congestion in the area.

With neither CCTV surveillance nor police personnel on site, motorists are jumping red lights with impunity, turning the intersection into a hazardous accident trap.

The junction routinely descends into chaos, with pedestrians jaywalking at will and private buses bypassing the signals entirely. Two-wheeler riders, too, zip past in utter disregard of traffic regulations.

Though the signal system was inaugurated with much fanfare four months ago, crucial follow-up work has ground to a halt. The authorities have failed to paint basic road markings near the signals, crack down on illegal roadside parking, or reorganize the congested bus shelters and auto-rickshaw stands.