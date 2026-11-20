Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government spends nearly ₹1 crore every month on the salaries and allowances of the 21 members of the Public Service Commission (PSC), including its chairman. The salaries of the chairman and members were substantially increased in a single revision during the previous government's tenure.

The PSC chairman receives a basic salary of ₹2.24 lakh a month, along with a dearness allowance (DA) of ₹1.34 lakh and a house rent allowance of ₹10,000. This takes the total monthly remuneration to ₹3.68 lakh.

The amount is considerably higher than the monthly salary of the state's Chief Secretary, which stands at ₹2.25 lakh.

PSC members receive a basic salary of ₹2.19 lakh and a DA of ₹1.31 lakh. They are also entitled to a house rent allowance of ₹10,000 and a vehicle allowance of ₹5,000, taking their total monthly remuneration to ₹3.65 lakh each.

The chairman and members are also entitled to pension and medical benefits after retirement. Their tenure is six years or until they attain the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

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The salary revision followed the government's decision to fix the PSC chairman's remuneration at a level equivalent to the maximum salary drawn by a district judge.

The Kerala PSC had only five members when it was established in 1959. Over the years, political and factional considerations have contributed to an increase in the strength of the commission to 21.

The number of members was raised to 21 during the Oommen Chandy government's tenure. The recent appointments were made to fill vacancies that arose during the previous government's term.

What does it take to become a PSC member?

There are no specific educational qualifications prescribed for appointment as a member of the commission, which conducts recruitment examinations and interviews for various government posts, including those in the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS).

Appointments have traditionally been influenced by the political composition of the government in power. The Constitution does not prescribe specific educational qualifications for PSC members.

However, at least 50 per cent of the members must have held a government post under the Central or a state government for a minimum of 10 years. No specific service or educational qualification has been stipulated for the remaining members.

No enthusiasm for reporting vacancies

While successive LDF and UDF governments have shown considerable enthusiasm in appointing PSC members and increasing their salaries, the same urgency is not evident when it comes to reporting vacancies.

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The PSC has published only 191 recruitment notifications so far this year. By comparison, 437 notifications had been issued up to October 30 last year. A total of 902 notifications were issued in 2025.

With major recruitment drives for teaching posts unlikely in the coming years, the commission is proceeding cautiously with fresh notifications.